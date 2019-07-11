Portions of Cameron Parish under voluntary evacuation

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY)- All areas below the Intracoastal Waterway in Cameron Parish are now under a voluntary evacuation.
Please continue to monitor the situation closely as conditions may change rapidly.
CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY)- All areas below the Intracoastal Waterway in Cameron Parish are now under a voluntary evacuation.
Please continue to monitor the situation closely as conditions may change rapidly.
Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:
As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: