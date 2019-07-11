Portions of Cameron Parish under voluntary evacuation

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)- With landfall of Barry, expected in the early morning hours of Saturday. It's all hands on deck at News 10. Our sports team checked in with Acadiana residents making those last minute preparations.

Last minute preparation taking place all across Acadiana, and here in Youngsville, that too is the case. At this site, for sandbag preparations, they used more than 13,000 bags and residents say they didn't flood in 2016, but they were not messing around with Barry.