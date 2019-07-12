PlanLafayette day postponed due to inclement weather

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Due to severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Barry, PlanLafayette’s July session on Sustainability from Community to Campus on Tuesday, July 16 at the LITE Center will be postponed. UL Office of Sustainability and Lafayette Consolidated Government would like to give residents and businesses adequate time to respond to the storm and its impact. Please check back for the revised date next week or follow Lafayette Comprehensive Plan on Facebook for updates. All registered attendees will be notified directly.

Entering its fifth year since adoption, PlanLafayette – Lafayette’s Comprehensive Plan – is expected to see updates and a five-year amendment in 2019-2020. In celebration of this anniversary year, various Lafayette Consolidated Government departments and initiatives – including Project Front Yard and CREATE – have teamed up to coordinate the monthly events with other partner organizations such as Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Monthly themes include Embracing the Parish, Strategizing Economic Growth, Diversifying our Economy, Digital Citizen Engagement, Sustainability and Green Infrastructure, Infrastructure Planning.

Thanks to the support of generous partners, all monthly PlanLafayette activities will be free of charge, although some events require registration or and RSVP. All event information will be on Facebook and at lafayettela.gov.

