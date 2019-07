Residents that are looking for shelter from Tropical Storm Barry can call 2-1-1 or text the keyword LASHELTER to 898211 for information, according to the Louisiana State Emergency Operations Center.

The service is accessible to all Louisiana residents 24-7.

Officials recoomend before going to a shelter to bring your identification, medications and other essential items.

It is also advised to contact your local Office of Emergency Preparedness to find out information about pet sheltering.