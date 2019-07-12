Pets and storm prep: Don’t leave animals tied up

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As Acadiana residents prepare for Tropical Storm Barry, it’s important to remember proper pet care.
Never leave animals outdoors, tied up, crated, caged in hutches, or confined in any way, They will be unable to escape rising water.
GULF COAST: Tropical Storm Barry is headed your way! ❗❗❗— The Humane Society of the United States (@HumaneSociety) July 11, 2019
Do you have a disaster plan for you and your pets? https://t.co/kBD6gxEoGA https://t.co/QbSigifzxI
