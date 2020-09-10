Paulette and Rene Remain in the Atlantic, Watching the Gulf Closely

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor several areas across the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico for development or further strengthening. Tropical Storm Paulette and Rene remain well in the central Atlantic Ocean. An area of showers and storms near the Bahamas has a low chance of development as it moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the coming days.







Widespread showers and storms located over the Bahamas will slowly move westward, where it will eventually move into the Gulf of Mexico as it passes over Florida this weekend. The NHC has a 30% chance that this area will develop into a tropical system over the next 5 days. I wouldn’t be surprised if this disturbance gets close to becoming a tropical depression early next week. Regardless of development, unsettled weather is likely across the Gulf Coast this weekend into much of next week, including Acadiana. Scattered showers and storms will be likely with periods of heavy rains possible too. As of now, the flash flooding threat should remain slim, as well as, the threat for a tropical system to form.

Tropical Storm Paulette is the closest to the U.S. as it is located east of the Lesser Antilles, near the Caribbean Sea. Paulette will slowly move west to northwest over the coming days and will strengthen in the process.

Tropical Storm Rene is located further east of Pualette. Rene will slowly move west to northwest over the coming days and will strengthen in the process. Rene is forecasted to become a hurricane later this weekend as it makes a harder north turn, away from any land. The next names on the list are Sally and Teddy. Neither Paulette nor Rene pose a threat to the United States at this time.