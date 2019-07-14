NIPD: Citywide road closures lifted in New Iberia. Curfew is still in effect.

NEW IBERIA, La. – The city wide road closures is now lifted. Listed below is areas of the city that are being barricaded at the obstruction point. It is now our understanding that the parish president has issued a 7 p.m. curfew tonight parish wide.
Here are the street closures and road hazard at of 8 p.m., July 13.
Anderson Street at Harrison Street pole
Anderson Street at Rosalie Street trees
1800 block of East Main Street lines
400 block of East Main Street poles
1100 block of Daspit Road lines
Dupier Road @ Loreauville Toad lines/tree
500 block of Parkview Drive tree
800 block of Edna Street tree/lines
Bank Street/Dale Street tree
1600 block of Elm Street lines
Cedar Hill @ North Street lines
Edward Street @ Cypress Street lines
Henshaw Street @ Pershing Street tree
Ann Street @ Dale Street tree
Guadalajara street pole
100 block of Dalton Street tree/lines
Victory Drive @ Myra Street lines
Decuir Street @ French Street tree
900 East Admiral Doyle Drive lines
Admiral Doyle Drive @ Lewis Street Pole
Ann street @ Francis Street tree
700 block of China Street tree
700 block of Lee Street lines
200 block of East Dale Street tree
1250 Gail Street lines
Oak Street @ Magnolia Street tree
500 block of Jefferson Terrance wires
Henshaw Alley @ Dale Street pole
Versallies Cresent @ Carstens lines
1800 block of East Saint Peter street tree/pole
Henshaw @ Hacker tree
Center @ Avery Island Road Railroad hazard
Edkard Drive tree/lines
700 Cherokee tree
300 block of Daspit Road unknown
Evangeline Street @ r/r tracks tree
400 block of Bryan tree
Cherokee @ school line
Pollard @ David line