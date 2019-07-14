Live Now
NIPD: Citywide road closures lifted in New Iberia. Curfew is still in effect.

Tracking the Tropics
NEW IBERIA, La. – The city wide road closures is now lifted. Listed below is areas of the city that are being barricaded at the obstruction point. It is now our understanding that the parish president has issued a 7 p.m. curfew tonight parish wide.

Here are the street closures and road hazard at of 8 p.m., July 13.

Anderson Street at Harrison Street pole

Anderson Street at Rosalie Street trees

1800 block of East Main Street lines

400 block of East Main Street poles

1100 block of Daspit Road lines

Dupier Road @ Loreauville Toad lines/tree

500 block of Parkview Drive tree

800 block of Edna Street tree/lines

Bank Street/Dale Street tree

1600 block of Elm Street lines

Cedar Hill @ North Street lines

Edward Street @ Cypress Street lines
Henshaw Street @ Pershing Street tree

Ann Street @ Dale Street tree

Guadalajara street pole

100 block of Dalton Street tree/lines
Victory Drive @ Myra Street lines

Decuir Street @ French Street tree

900 East Admiral Doyle Drive lines

Admiral Doyle Drive @ Lewis Street Pole

Ann street @ Francis Street tree

700 block of China Street tree

700 block of Lee Street lines

200 block of East Dale Street tree

1250 Gail Street lines

Oak Street @ Magnolia Street tree

500 block of Jefferson Terrance wires

Henshaw Alley @ Dale Street pole

Versallies Cresent @ Carstens lines

1800 block of East Saint Peter street tree/pole

Henshaw @ Hacker tree

Center @ Avery Island Road Railroad hazard

Edkard Drive tree/lines

700 Cherokee tree

300 block of Daspit Road unknown

Evangeline Street @ r/r tracks tree

400 block of Bryan tree

Cherokee @ school line

Pollard @ David line

