NHC: Tropical Depression 28 forms in Western Caribbean

(KLFY) The National Hurricane Center has declared the disturbance over the northwest Caribbean as Tropical Depression 28.

TD 28 is forecasted to strengthen and move into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

The system has the potential to become a hurricane at that time.

Once it reaches the southern Gulf, forecast tracks have this tropical cyclone moving north and then northeast. It will likely weaken to a tropical storm by Wednesday.

Regardless of what happens with TD28, we are expecting increased rain chances on Tuesday and windy conditions by Wednesday or Wednesday night.

Earlier Saturday Governor John Bel Edwards, in a social media post, urged residents to pay attention and plan on the possibility of tropical storm conditions in south Louisiana later in the week.

Now is the time to get ready for whatever this system will have in store. It’s too early to tell where it might go, but you still need to have your game plan in place. #lagov #lawx pic.twitter.com/poxgFxFYfL — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) October 24, 2020

