Next Tropical System Likely to Form Soon in Central Atlantic

UPDATE 7/28/2020:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The NHC issues these when there is a tropical system that is on the verge of forming but has yet to form. PTC 9 is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaías as early as this evening. Isaías will skirt the northern Caribbean Islands in the coming days before making a turn northward towards Florida and the east coast this weekend. As of today, this system does not look like a threat to much of the Gulf Coast but we will be monitoring this closely.





ORIGINAL POST 7/27/2020:

A broad area of low pressure in the central Atlantic is on track to becoming a tropical system soon, more than likely, Tropical Storm Isaias. Pronounced “ees-as-EE-ahs”. There is a lot of time to watch as it heads westward. Too early to know if it reaches the U.S. but models are suggesting a northerly turn to the east coast in the 8 to 10 day period.