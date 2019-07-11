New sandbag distribution sites established- Residents prepare for the worst, hope for the best

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As residents continue to prepare for the tropical weather that’s expected to impact Acadiana, sandbag locations have been increased to help protect homes from the threat of rising water.



News 10 caught up with Lafayette Parish residents at a new sandbagging site.

The biggest question residents have at this time is where can they get sand.

Lafayette officials are trying to meet the needs of the community.



“I’m worried about the drainage. our ditches have the tendency of overflowing into the garage and then it gets into the house. so, we taking our precautions,” said Harold Thibodeaux:

Thibodeaux has lived in Lafayette Parish for the past 20 years. No stranger to flooding, he’s one of the first of many residents to stop at Baldwin Redi-Mix sandbag site.

“We’ll sandbag what we can, put things up high and keep them from getting wet,” Thibdeaux said.



For Lani Thompson, a new resident and recent homeowner, rising water is not the housewarming gift she hopes to receive.

“I’m from Erath and just bought a house in Lafayette. I’m just making sure water didn’t get in the house.”

Her preparations also include putting aside valuables.

“We are leaving stuff that we know if something happens can be replaced. But things that can’t be replaced, you want to take with you,” she said.



Thibodeaux said he has three days worth of emergency supplies. He’s prepared for the worst but still praying for the best, he said.

“I’ve been monitoring TV 10 and making sure the storm continues its current track. I don’t wish it on anybody but I don’t take anything for granted,:” he said. “The weather is unpredictable.”



The city of Youngsville are in the process of restocking sites and will announce a new additional site soon.