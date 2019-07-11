1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical storm curfews in Acadiana Sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

New sandbag distribution sites established- Residents prepare for the worst, hope for the best

Tracking the Tropics

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As residents continue to prepare for the tropical weather that’s expected to impact Acadiana, sandbag locations have been increased to help protect homes from the threat of rising water.

News 10 caught up with Lafayette Parish residents at a new sandbagging site.

The biggest question residents have at this time is where can they get sand.

Lafayette officials are trying to meet the needs of the community.


“I’m worried about the drainage. our ditches have the tendency of overflowing into the garage and then it gets into the house. so, we taking our precautions,” said Harold Thibodeaux:

Thibodeaux has lived in Lafayette Parish for the past 20 years. No stranger to flooding, he’s one of the first of many residents to stop at Baldwin Redi-Mix sandbag site.

“We’ll sandbag what we can, put things up high and keep them from getting wet,” Thibdeaux said.


For Lani Thompson, a new resident and recent homeowner, rising water is not the housewarming gift she hopes to receive.
“I’m from Erath and just bought a house in Lafayette. I’m just making sure water didn’t get in the house.”

Her preparations also include putting aside valuables.
“We are leaving stuff that we know if something happens can be replaced. But things that can’t be replaced, you want to take with you,” she said.


Thibodeaux said he has three days worth of emergency supplies. He’s prepared for the worst but still praying for the best, he said.

“I’ve been monitoring TV 10 and making sure the storm continues its current track. I don’t wish it on anybody but I don’t take anything for granted,:” he said. “The weather is unpredictable.”


The city of Youngsville are in the process of restocking sites and will announce a new additional site soon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Current Storms

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 2

Storm 2

Storm 3

Storm 3

Storm 4

Storm 4

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: