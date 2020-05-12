Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

National Hurricane Center Monitoring for First Tropical System of the Season

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Current Storms

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 2

Storm 2

Storm 3

Storm 3

Storm 4

Storm 4

The National Hurricane Center is expecting an area of low pressure to develop this weekend near the Bahamas.

Conditions within the environment should allow for further development as this disturbance moves further northeast, away from the east coast of the United States. Currently, the NHC is placing a 50% chance this will develop into at least a subtropical or tropical depression. Models are showcasing a stronger system in the western Atlantic on Sunday.

The first name on the list is Arthur. This potential tropical system poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

The last time the Atlantic Hurricane Season did not have a named storm before June 1st was in 2014.

Get weather alerts by downloading the KLFY Weather App.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

77°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

77°F Few Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

79°F Few Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: