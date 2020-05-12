National Hurricane Center Monitoring for First Tropical System of the Season

The National Hurricane Center is expecting an area of low pressure to develop this weekend near the Bahamas.

Conditions within the environment should allow for further development as this disturbance moves further northeast, away from the east coast of the United States. Currently, the NHC is placing a 50% chance this will develop into at least a subtropical or tropical depression. Models are showcasing a stronger system in the western Atlantic on Sunday.

The first name on the list is Arthur. This potential tropical system poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

The last time the Atlantic Hurricane Season did not have a named storm before June 1st was in 2014.

Get weather alerts by downloading the KLFY Weather App.