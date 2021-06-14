Monitoring Southern Gulf for Tropical Development this Week

An area of storminess associated with a broad area of low pressure is spinning around the southern Gulf of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche.





The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this area for tropical development. As of this morning, the NHC has a 60% chance that this develops into at least a tropical depression in the next 5 days.

This disturbance is expected to spin in place for several days where it has a chance to slowly develop and organize. If it reaches tropical storm strength it would receive the name of Bill or Claudette.

Regardless of development, tropical moisture will surge northward by the weekend. Tropical showers and storms are looking likely for the Father’s Day Weekend in Acadiana. Flash flooding could be a threat but depending on the path we could see a low tornado threat too. There is a lot of uncertainty with the forecast at this time and will be adjusted as models get a better grasp on this disturbance.