Medium Threat for Another Tropical System to Form in Gulf

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure that is causing showers and storms across the southern Gulf of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche. The NHC has increased the likelihood a tropical system forms to a 50% chance. A tropical depression is possible by Friday as this disturbance interacts with a frontal boundary in the southwestern Gulf. This surge of tropical moisture is one of the ingredients that will bring a heavy rain threat to Acadiana on Friday. The next name on the list is Olga.

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
65°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
