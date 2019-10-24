Medium Threat for Another Tropical System to Form in Gulf
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure that is causing showers and storms across the southern Gulf of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche. The NHC has increased the likelihood a tropical system forms to a 50% chance. A tropical depression is possible by Friday as this disturbance interacts with a frontal boundary in the southwestern Gulf. This surge of tropical moisture is one of the ingredients that will bring a heavy rain threat to Acadiana on Friday. The next name on the list is Olga.
Abbeville69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley75°F Clear Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent