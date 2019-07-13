Mandatory evacuation in effect for portions of St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- According to Parish President David Hanagriff, a mandatory evacuation for portions of St Mary Parish.

The areas are all of Hwy 317 south from the Intracoastal bridge to burns point .

Deputies are going door to door notifying residents of the evacuation as water in the area is rising, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman David Spencer said.

“We are starting to now see the water issues in areas like Cypremort Point,” Spencer said. As of 2:45 p.m. there hasn’t been a levee breach, he told News 10.

Rising water at Cypremort Point (Submitted photo)

“But the water is starting to rise,” Spencer said.

This is a developing story.