Man buys more than 100 generators to send to the Bahamas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNCN) — One Florida man’s random act of kindness will go a long way for Bahamian residents who lost power due to Hurricane Dorian.

According to a Facebook post by Alec Sprague of Jacksonville, Florida, he went to the local Costco to buy a generator. While there, he witnessed a man buying more than 100 generators, along with food to send to the Bahamas.

“All I could do was shake his hand and thank him! There still are good people in the world!” Sprague said in the post.

Sprague says the generators were valued at $450 each.

