Major Hurricane Iota Set to Make Landfall across Central America
Hurricane Iota has become the 10th system to go through rapid intensification this season. Currently, it’s a Category 4 Hurricane and could make landfall as a Category 5. The expected landfall is late Monday across Central America. The same countries that were just impacted by Major Hurricane Eta a couple of weeks ago. Unlike Eta, Iota should continue its westward track after landfall and will not be a threat to reach the Gulf of Mexico.