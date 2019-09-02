Major Hurricane Dorian Crawling Over the Bahamas, Tropics Come Alive

Major Hurricane Dorian has weakened slightly since Sunday but remains a powerful system with wind speeds at 165 mph. Dorian has slowed to a crawl of 1 mph as it unleashes its devastation across the northern islands of the Bahamas. The latest forecast from the NHC continues with a path that keeps Dorian’s center just offshore of Florida and the southeast coast. Some impacts are still expected for the U.S. and could be significantly higher the further west the eye of Dorian comes to the U.S. coast.





Tropical activity has really ramped up across the Atlantic Basin. The NHC is monitoring an area of low pressure in the central Gulf of Mexico. They currently have a 50% chance this develops into a tropical system as it moves towards Mexico. No impacts to the U.S. Gulf Coast is expected from this disturbance.

There is also a few disturbances in the Atlantic that the NHC is monitoring. The tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a 90% chances to become a tropical system. This system should remain well in the Atlantic as it moves northwest and not towards the Caribbean. The next named storm will be Fernand.