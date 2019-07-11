1  of  2
LSU will be closed from Friday July 12 through Sunday July 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU)- Due to Tropical Storm Barry, LSU will be closed on Friday July 12, Saturday July 13, and Sunday July 14. All classes and events scheduled for those days are cancelled. This includes all athletic and academic summer camps, the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool, the LSU Testing Center, all camps and activities at the University Laboratory School, and any other events or activities scheduled on LSU’s campus.

Students

LSU students who are currently residing in campus residence halls may remain in their halls. As of now, The 5 Dining Hall will be open on Friday. Should there be a change to that plan, LSU will communicate instructions to students. On Saturday and Sunday, and throughout the closure, the university will ensure that students in residence halls have access to meals. Students should watch www.lsu.edu, email, text messages, and LSU social media for further guidance.

Students who have not signed up for emergency text messages should do so at http://my.lsu.edu by clicking on “Personal Preferences” and “Emergency Contacts.” Students remaining on campus should also consider where their cars are parked. Some parking lots are in low-lying areas and have a history of flooding. Students may want to consider moving their vehicles to higher ground prior to Friday. LSU recommends that any students who choose to leave campus or go home for the weekend should do so before the inclement weather begins, but should use caution and watch local weather reports if they are heading to a location that is also expecting flooding and tropical storm conditions. Safety should be everyone’s priority.

Employees

Employees who are considered essential personnel should check with their supervisors to find out if they are needed throughout the closure. Non-essential personnel should NOT report to campus. All campus buildings, including the Union, University Recreation, Bookstore, Library, Student Health Center and all academic buildings will be closed. Please assist LSU PD by keeping roads clear and not traveling to campus during the closure.

The Office of Human Resource Management will send instructions for time entry for the weather-related closure to all timekeepers in a follow-up email.

Faculty members who have any active issues regarding their research projects during the storm should report those to the LSU Emergency Operations Center by calling 225-578-3231 or emailing emergencyprep@lsu.edu.

Please watch www.lsu.edu and LSU social media for any updates and for guidance regarding Monday operations, as those will depend on the developing weather conditions throughout the weekend.

