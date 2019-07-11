1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical storm curfews in Acadiana Sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana National Guard preps for Tropical Storm Barry

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (La. Nat. Guard Public Affairs Office)– The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has been authorized to activate up to 3,000 Soldiers and Airmen, not to include full-time Guardsmen, ahead of Tropical Storm Barry, July 11, 2019.

“The Louisiana National Guard is taking a proactive and aggressive approach in dealing with the preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Barry,” said Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the LANG. “This will allow our Guardsmen to be more successful in their priority missions immediately following the storm – search and rescue operations and commodities distribution.”

In addition to high-water vehicles and boats staged in over 20 communities across the state in possible affected areas, the LANG has helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed.

The LANG is also moving and staging additional assets to the New Orleans area in order to provide a quick response as needed.

Large quantities of drinking water, blankets and sandbags have been moved, delivered or positioned by the LANG to areas for distribution following the storm.

To help better assist coordination efforts at the local level, the LANG has liaison officer teams in Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Terrebonne and Vermillion parishes.

Louisiana’s Guardsmen are trained, remain ready and fully equipped to stand up at any moment to protect lives and property, maintain communications, and ensure the continuity of operations and government.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: