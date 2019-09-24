Lorenzo to become powerful hurricane

Live Now
by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

(WFLA)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical storm in the Atlantic is forecast to become a large and powerful hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed over the far eastern Atlantic on Monday morning, and is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday night.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Lorenzo is about 310 miles southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour. It was moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time.

The NHC also has its eye on  Karen, which became a tropical storm again south of Puerto Rico early morning.

(WFLA)

Karen is bringing heavy rains across the Virgin Islands, Culebra and Vieques as it moves north over the Caribbean.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Karen is located about 75 miles west of St. Croix, and about 85 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. It’s moving north at 7 miles per hour.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the British Virgin Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to slowly weaken and turn northwestward Tuesday night.

(WFLA)

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jerry is about 275 miles west-southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, moving at 8 miles per hour.

The storm is forecast to pass Bermuda late Tuesday and weaken over the next few days.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda.

