Lafayette transit system to close due to severe weather conditions

(LCG)- Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works Transit Division has announced today, due to the adverse weather conditions anticipated from Tropical Storm Barry, Lafayette Transit System is suspending service at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, and continuing through the weekend.

LTS will not provide any transportation services including Night Owl and Paratransit during this period.

Weather permitting, regular LTS service will resume on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Please refer to local news stations or the LTS website at www.ridelts.com for updates on any future service changes.

LTS apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause.