Lafayette Parish School System emergency planning information

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LPSS)- In an effort to provide assistance to our community with evacuation emergencies that may be caused by Tropical Storm Barry, the Lafayette Parish School System has dedicated two staging sites if needed.

The staging sites are as follows:

Ernest Gallet Elementary Cafeteria 2901 E Milton Avenue Youngsville, LA 70592

Carencro High School Gymnasium 721 W Butcher Switch Road Carencro, LA 70507

National Guard Soldiers assigned to the area are staged at Paul Breaux Middle School, and LPSS buses are strategically placed throughout the parish to assist officials and other emergency responders with providing transportation to anyone in need of evacuation assistance.