1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical storm curfews in Acadiana Sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette Animal Shelter closed, Saturday adoption event cancelled due to storm

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Petfinder)

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- The adoption event previously scheduled for this Saturday, July 13, at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) has been cancelled due to severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Barry.

First and Second Chance Saturday Adoptions will continue next month on the first and second Saturdays of August.

LASCC will be closed to the public beginning at noon today. Shelter Director Shelley Delahoussaye explains, “Even though the shelter is officially closed, we have staff scheduled to come in periodically to care for our animals. We encourage pet owners to include their pets in their storm preparations.  

LASCC offers the following tips to ensure your pets are safe during the storm:

  • Buy enough food and water for your pets
  • Dogs and cats should be kept indoors until after the storm passes
  • If you need to evacuate- take your pets with you.  If it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pets
  • Plan ahead- be sure that the location you’re evacuating to accepts pets (hotels, family members, etc) You can also find boarding facilities in the city you’re staying
  • Evacuate together, have supplies such as food and water readily available in the vehicle and NEVER leave a pet unattended inside a vehicle
  • Bring vaccination records, ID tags, and leashes/crates. Bring enough supplies for your pet for at least 5 days (food, medications, etc.)

For all emergencies including those that are animal related, please call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: