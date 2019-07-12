Lafayette Animal Shelter closed, Saturday adoption event cancelled due to storm

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- The adoption event previously scheduled for this Saturday, July 13, at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) has been cancelled due to severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Barry.

First and Second Chance Saturday Adoptions will continue next month on the first and second Saturdays of August.

LASCC will be closed to the public beginning at noon today. Shelter Director Shelley Delahoussaye explains, “Even though the shelter is officially closed, we have staff scheduled to come in periodically to care for our animals. We encourage pet owners to include their pets in their storm preparations.

LASCC offers the following tips to ensure your pets are safe during the storm:

Buy enough food and water for your pets

Dogs and cats should be kept indoors until after the storm passes

If you need to evacuate- take your pets with you. If it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pets

Plan ahead- be sure that the location you’re evacuating to accepts pets (hotels, family members, etc) You can also find boarding facilities in the city you’re staying

Evacuate together, have supplies such as food and water readily available in the vehicle and NEVER leave a pet unattended inside a vehicle

Bring vaccination records, ID tags, and leashes/crates. Bring enough supplies for your pet for at least 5 days (food, medications, etc.)

For all emergencies including those that are animal related, please call 9-1-1.