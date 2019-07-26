Live Now
IPG: Waste Connections will begin pickup of loose brush, limbs, and other vegetative debris from Hurricane Barry

IBERIA PARISH (Office of Iberia Parish President)- Iberia Parish Government would like to announce that starting Monday, July 29, Waste Connections will begin picking up loose brush, limbs, leaves and other vegetative debris generated by Hurricane Barry.

Items for this pickup must be placed at roadside no later than Friday, August 9. It is imperative that you get the items to the roadside as soon as possible if you have not already done so.

All items being placed at roadside must be seperated into piles of like matter. Tree limbs must be at the lengths not greater than four (4) feet.

Trees, limbs, or brush cut by a commercial tree cutter/contractor is to be collected and disposed with the tree cutter/contractor bearing the entire cost for collection and disposal. Construction debris and other similar items will not be picked up and must be disposed of by the contractor or homeowner.

If you have any questions, please call the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337)-364-8474.

