Increasing Likelihood for Tropical Development in Gulf of Mexico

UPDATE: 7:00 AM WEDNESDAY. A tropical wave will move across the Gulf of Mexico over the next 72 hours, bringing the rain chances back up for Acadiana, especially Friday and Saturday.

This wave has an increased likelihood of 50% chance for developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days, but it should move over land by Saturday.

As of now, it looks as though it will move toward Texas, but there will be plenty of tropical moisture with it that will spread over Acadiana.

2-6″ inches of rain will be possible Thursday-Saturday. As of now, we are not expecting widespread flooding issues, but flash flooding is possible.

xxx

A tropical wave moving west and located in the Gulf of Mexico continues to increase in the likelihood of development. The National Hurricane Center has placed a 50% chance that this disturbance develops into at least a tropical depression in the next 5 days.





We are not expecting a very strong tropical system to organize from this wave but some impacts are still likely for Acadiana. Starting on Thursday, showers and storms will become more widespread and we could see heavy tropical rains from a few storms. As of this time, we don’t expect any major impacts for Acadiana. Any scenario where a tropical system is able to develop, the likeliest landfall would be across Texas Friday into Saturday.

Now is the time to download the KLFY Weather App. It is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.