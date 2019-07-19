Live Now
Iberia, St. Mary and Vermilion parish asking residents to report damage from Barry

by: Morgan Moore

Many people in Acadiana received damage to their homes from Hurricane Barry.

The parishes of Iberia, St. Mary, and Vermilion are wanting to know if you are one of them.

In order to receive FEMA assistance to repair your home you need to own that home and live there.

“So we just need people to call in if they have uninsured damage to their home because it has to be their physical residence that they live at…It can’t be one they rent out or one they rent…stuff like that. They have to actually physically live there,” says Rebeca Broussard, director of homeland security and prepardness.

Once reports of damage are sent in to the parish homeland security office, FEMA will take over and make sure the applicants qualify.

“And if there is enough data we have to turn it into GOSEP which is the governors office of our counterparts and then they turn it into FEMA and then FEMA will come down and do the applications and stuff….they will open a disaster recovery center they call it…the DRC and they will do the applications,” Broussard explains.

Broussard also says if you have any uninsured damage…. call the director of homeland security and emergency preparedness in the parish where you live.

For more information and where to find your parish’s homeland security office, click here.

