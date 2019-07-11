IBERIA PARISH: Voluntary evacuation recommended for residents living south of U.S Hwy 90

IBERIA PARISH: Due to the threat of high winds, heavy rains, storm surges and flooding as a result of the weather system, Tropical Storm Barry, currently located in the Gulf of Mexico.

Parish President M. Larry Richard, has therefore issued an Emergency Declaration, effective at 1:00pm, July 10.

After consulting with the National Weather partners and other similar agencies, Richard is recommending that all residents of Iberia Parish living south of U.S. Hwy 90, to consider evacuating no later than 1:00pm Thursday, July 11.

The following persons residing area should also strongly consider evacuating:

Anyone living in areas vulnerable to potential storm surges

Anyone having special needs

Anyone living in low-lying areas along lakes, bayous, streams and drainage structures that have experienced flooding in the past

Anyone living in a structure that experienced flooding following a heavy rain

Parish President Richard also urges residents to check their emergency supplies, make an action plan for families and pets and to continue to monitor Iberia PINS ( Parish Information Notification System) and local news media for future updates.

Residents who decide to stay may find themselves without power and unable to leave the area until floodwaters recede and storm debris is removed.