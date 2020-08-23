Iberia Parish President calls for voluntary evacuation ahead of projected twin storms

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard has issued a voluntary evacuation ahead of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura which are expected to make landfall this week.

“After consultation with representatives of the National Weather Service, the Iberia Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, our local emergency preparedness partners and other similar agencies, out of an abundance of caution, I am recommending that all residents of Iberia Parish consider voluntarily evacuating,” Richard said.

He noted that those living in areas vulnerable to potential storm surges, those having special needs, and those who live in low-lying areas along lakes, bayous, streams and drainage structures should take extra precaution.

Early on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches.

For more information, visit www.hurricanes.gov.