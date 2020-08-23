Iberia Parish President calls for voluntary evacuation ahead of projected twin storms
Tropical Satellites
Caribbean Satellite
West Atlantic Satellite
East Atlantic Satellite
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard has issued a voluntary evacuation ahead of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura which are expected to make landfall this week.
“After consultation with representatives of the National Weather Service, the Iberia Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, our local emergency preparedness partners and other similar agencies, out of an abundance of caution, I am recommending that all residents of Iberia Parish consider voluntarily evacuating,” Richard said.
He noted that those living in areas vulnerable to potential storm surges, those having special needs, and those who live in low-lying areas along lakes, bayous, streams and drainage structures should take extra precaution.
Early on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches.
For more information, visit www.hurricanes.gov.
Abbeville91°F Broken Clouds Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley92°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 96°
- Wind
- 14 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas89°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge91°F Few Clouds Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia93°F Clear Feels like 98°
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent