Iberia Parish President calls for voluntary evacuation ahead of projected twin storms

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard,_131652

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard has issued a voluntary evacuation ahead of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura which are expected to make landfall this week.

“After consultation with representatives of the National Weather Service, the Iberia Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, our local emergency preparedness partners and other similar agencies, out of an abundance of caution, I am recommending that all residents of Iberia Parish consider voluntarily evacuating,” Richard said.

He noted that those living in areas vulnerable to potential storm surges, those having special needs, and those who live in low-lying areas along lakes, bayous, streams and drainage structures should take extra precaution.

Early on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches.

For more information, visit www.hurricanes.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

91°F Broken Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

92°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 96°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

89°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

91°F Few Clouds Feels like 94°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

93°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: