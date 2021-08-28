Hurricane Ida strengthening, parish-by-parish look at impacts

(KLFY) –Hurricane Ida is a category one hurricane with winds of 80 mph, but this will likely be changing soon. The storm moved over Cuba last night, which disrupted the circulation a bit. However, reorganization is now occurring and a strengthening hurricane is to be expected throughout the day.

Ida is continuing to move to the northwest and with its heading and forward speed is expected to make landfall tomorrow afternoon or evening across St. Mary or Terrebonne parish, most likely as a category three or four hurricane.





Although heavy rainfall is always possible in a tropical system. I feel the greatest impact locally from Ida will be strong winds. Both the GFS and European models, which agree with the National Hurricane Center on both track and intensity, show a good visual picture of the peak wind gusts expected across the area.





My forecast will be based on the latest National Hurricane Center forecast both in terms of track and intensity. My forecast wind impacts will be sorted from most severe impacts to least severe.

ST. MARY/IBERIA/ST. MARTIN- The eastern and southeastern parts of Acadiana will be the areas that will receive the worst effects of this storm. As Ida makes landfall tomorrow afternoon, St. Mary and Iberia parish could see wind gusts of 80-100 mph. These winds will move northward with the eyewall through the evening and could impact St. Martin parish later in the evening.

LAFAYETTE/VERMILION/ACADIA/ST. LANDRY/EVANGELINE- The heart of Acadiana will see wind gusts of 60-80 mph on the western side of the eyewall as it moves northward. Now, this is an estimate and peak wind gusts 5-10 mph more could be possible, especially across the eastern parts of these parishes. This would be on par with what these areas experienced with Hurricane Delta last year.

JEFF DAVIS/CALCASIEU/CAMERON/ALLEN- Unless we see a western wobble or shift in track closer to landfall, these areas will experience less significant effects. Peak wind gusts of 30-50 mph could be possible.

HEAVY RAIN POSSIBILITY- Rainfall totals of 3-6 inches could be possible across Acadiana, but it appears the 10-20 inch rainfall totals, which of course are the most devastating, will be on the eastern side of the storm, mainly across southeastern portions of the state.

STORM SURGE EXPECTED-Storm surge of 3-6 feet is expected west of Intracostal city, while 6-9 feet is expected from Intracoastal City and points east towards Morgan City. The highest surge is expected east of Morgan City where 10-15 feet of surge is expected. These are areas directly east of the eye-wall.