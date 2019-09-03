Hurricane Dorian Weakens Further, Tropical Depression 7 Forms in Western Gulf





Hurricane Dorian has weakened further to a Category 2 storm but remains a powerful system with wind speeds at 110 mph. Dorian has finally started moving again to the northwest and should pickup speed with time. The latest forecast from the NHC continues with a path that keeps Dorian’s center just offshore of Florida and the southeast coast. Some impacts are still expected for the U.S. and could be significantly higher the further west the eye of Dorian comes to the U.S. coast.

Tropical activity has really ramped up across the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Depression 7 has formed in the western Gulf. This poses no threat to the U.S. Gulf coast as it heads due west into the Mexico. Could become Fernand or Gabrielle on Wednesday depending on how quick another wave in the Atlantic develops.

There is also a few disturbances in the Atlantic that the NHC is monitoring. The tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a 90% chances to become a tropical system. This system should remain well in the Atlantic as it moves northwest and not towards the Caribbean. The next named storm will be Fernand.