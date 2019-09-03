1  of  2
Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Nexstar and AT&T reach new distribution agreement
1  of  2
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian Live and replay newscasts

Hurricane Dorian Weakens Further, Tropical Depression 7 Forms in Western Gulf

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Hurricane Dorian has weakened further to a Category 2 storm but remains a powerful system with wind speeds at 110 mph. Dorian has finally started moving again to the northwest and should pickup speed with time. The latest forecast from the NHC continues with a path that keeps Dorian’s center just offshore of Florida and the southeast coast. Some impacts are still expected for the U.S. and could be significantly higher the further west the eye of Dorian comes to the U.S. coast.

Tropical activity has really ramped up across the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Depression 7 has formed in the western Gulf. This poses no threat to the U.S. Gulf coast as it heads due west into the Mexico. Could become Fernand or Gabrielle on Wednesday depending on how quick another wave in the Atlantic develops.

There is also a few disturbances in the Atlantic that the NHC is monitoring. The tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a 90% chances to become a tropical system. This system should remain well in the Atlantic as it moves northwest and not towards the Caribbean. The next named storm will be Fernand.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: