1  of  2
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian Live and replay newscasts

Hurricane Dorian Strengthens Overnight to Category 3… Tropics Remain Active

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Hurricane Dorian strengthen back into a major hurricane overnight as a Category 3 storm with winds at 115 mph. Dorian’s center continues to remain just offshore of the southeast coast but significant impacts are still being felt across Georgia and the Carolina’s. Heavy rain, hurricane force winds, and storm surge are lashing the Carolina’s today. Dorian is expected to weaken this afternoon as it scoots along the coast and will finally head out to sea over the weekend.

Overall, tropical activity remains high across the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Fernand made landfall yesterday in Mexico and has already dissipated as it heads further west and inland. Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues to spin in the central Atlantic and poses no threat to land. Besides those two systems, the NHC is monitoring 2 areas in the Atlantic Ocean. The only disturbance worth watching closely is the tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa. The NHC has a 50% chance this develops into a tropical system over the next 5 days as it heads due west. The next name on the list is Humberto.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: