Hurricane Dorian Strengthens Overnight to Category 3… Tropics Remain Active

Hurricane Dorian strengthen back into a major hurricane overnight as a Category 3 storm with winds at 115 mph. Dorian’s center continues to remain just offshore of the southeast coast but significant impacts are still being felt across Georgia and the Carolina’s. Heavy rain, hurricane force winds, and storm surge are lashing the Carolina’s today. Dorian is expected to weaken this afternoon as it scoots along the coast and will finally head out to sea over the weekend.

Overall, tropical activity remains high across the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Fernand made landfall yesterday in Mexico and has already dissipated as it heads further west and inland. Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues to spin in the central Atlantic and poses no threat to land. Besides those two systems, the NHC is monitoring 2 areas in the Atlantic Ocean. The only disturbance worth watching closely is the tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa. The NHC has a 50% chance this develops into a tropical system over the next 5 days as it heads due west. The next name on the list is Humberto.