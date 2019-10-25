High Threat for a Weak Tropical System to Form in Gulf
Tropical Satellites
Caribbean Satellite
West Atlantic Satellite
East Atlantic Satellite
Current Storms
Storm 1
Storm 2
Storm 3
Storm 4
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure that is causing showers and storms across the central Gulf of Mexico. The NHC has increased the likelihood a tropical system forms to a 70% chance. A tropical depression is possible today or tonight as this disturbance interacts with a frontal boundary. This surge of tropical moisture is one of the ingredients that will bring a heavy rain threat to Acadiana today and tonight. Winds will pick up across the area, especially offshore tonight and Saturday. The next name on the list is Olga.
Abbeville65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Rain likely. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Rain. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent