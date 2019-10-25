Breaking News
High Threat for a Weak Tropical System to Form in Gulf

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure that is causing showers and storms across the central Gulf of Mexico. The NHC has increased the likelihood a tropical system forms to a 70% chance. A tropical depression is possible today or tonight as this disturbance interacts with a frontal boundary. This surge of tropical moisture is one of the ingredients that will bring a heavy rain threat to Acadiana today and tonight. Winds will pick up across the area, especially offshore tonight and Saturday. The next name on the list is Olga.

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
60°F Rain likely. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
