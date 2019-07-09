UPDATED: Here are all the sandbag locations throughout Acadiana

Lafayette Parish

UPDATE: Residents can now pick up sandbags at Baldwin Redi-Mix, at 2000 E. Broussard Rd. Sandbags are out at the other Youngsville location.

(Sandbags are out at this location)- LCG Compost Facility, 400 Dugas Rd., off North University Ave.

South District sandbag site, 1017 Fortune Rd. in Youngsville, and residents are asked to limit their bags to 4 per door, with a maximum of 20 bags per household.

Residents wishing to sandbag their property may access sandbags at one of three locations:

LCG Compost Facility, located at 400 Dugas Rd., off North University Ave. (permanent, regular sandbag site)

South District sandbag site, located at 1017 Fortune Rd. in Youngsville (permanent, regular sandbag site)

Baldwin Redi-Mix, located at 2000 E Broussard Rd in Lafayette, LA near Milton, LA.

Cajun Field Parking Lot, located at W. Congress St. and Bertrand Dr.

South Regional Library, located at 6101 Johnston St. near South City Parkway

Scott: Maintenance Building, 118 Lion’s Club Rd.

Tuesday – Thursday, July 9-11

3 bags per door. Residents must show their utility bill

Broussard: Sand and sandbags are available to city of Broussard residents at the following locations:



Behind Broussard City Hall – 310 E. Main St.

Deer Meadow Subdivision – corner of Deer Meadow Blvd. and Myette Point Street

Broadview Drive – by the Broussard Community Center.



These sandbag stations are self-bagging and are open until the threat of a heavy rain has passed. While the sand and sandbags are a free service, residents will need to supply their own shovel.

Duson: The Town of Duson has provided over 300 sand bags to local residents in the past 48 hours, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said.

Currently, residents needing additional bags of sand will need to bring their own shovel and fill the bags with sand.

Sand and sandbags are provided to residents at Duson Parish Park located at the end of S. A Street Extension, this is the road which runs alongside of Champagne’s Grocery and beyond the stop sign you will find a circular driveway at the park with large amounts of sand and some sandbags.

Residents are reminded that these bags are intended to divert water from doorways of homes on cement slabs, sandbags do not help with water intrusion into elevated houses or mobile homes.

While supplies last.

There will be no additional sand or bags provided for this event by the Town of Duson, Judice said.

Acadia Parish

Public Works Building in Crowley, starting at 8 a.m.

Maximum 6 bags

Church Point City Barn, 411 POW Mia Memorial Drive, (337) 684-5693.

July, 10, 2019, noon to 7 p.m. July, 11. 2019, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. July 12, 2019, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Must bring your own shovel. Limit three bags per door. Church Point residents only with driver’s license.

Rayne: city of Rayne Street Department will be handing out sandbags on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the barn, 1315 Section Street, behind Super One. Time will be announced on Thursday morning. Residents are limited to five bags per household. ID must be presented in order to get sandbags and you must live within the city limits of Rayne. No shovel necessary.

Iota: Sandbags will be available for the people of Iota who are in danger of flooding.

The mayor of Iota says, that the sandbag fill up location will be located at the town yard under the water tower. Residents are asked to enter the town yard on Duson Avenue and exit the yard on Doucet Street.

Sandbags will be able to be filled on Thursday from 8:00am-2:30pm and on Friday from 8:00am-11:00am.

For after hours fill up please call: (337)717-8511.

People are asked to bring shovels to fill your own sandbags. Assistance will be available if needed.

There will be a six bags limit per household.

Iberia Parish

B.O.M. Fire Station

Grand Marais Fire Station

Coteau Fire Station

Rynella Fire Station

Delcambre (church St./South Saint Peter St.)

Loreauville Park

Lydia Fire Station

Jeanerette City Barn

Jeanerette (Church St./Bourgeois Dr. – behind fire station)

*An additional location has been opened at 412 Iberia Street. It is self service only.

Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

St. Martin Parish

The following are distribution locations for St. Martin Parish. Please be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Wednesday-3 p.m.-7 p.m.Thursday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cecilia Park (Paul Angelle Park)-2458 Cecilia Sr. H.S. Hwy.

South Barn-1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road

Lower St. Martin Parish

Wednesday-3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Note New Location-Behind the car wash at the corner of Stephensville Road and Hwy. 70

Henderson

Wednesday-3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-7 a.m.-till

Henderson Park-1007 Amy Street

Breaux Bridge

Wednesday-1:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-7 a.m.-till

Public Works Annex-Old DOTD Site on W. Refinery off of Berard Street

St. Martinville

Wednesday-12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-7 a.m.-till

City Barn-600 W. Bridge Street

Old Wal-Mart Parking Lot-2310 North Main Street

For anyone needing further information, please contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by calling (337) 394-2808.

Catahoula: We have sand and bags in Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park

St. Mary Parish

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Public Works Building on Hwy. 182 in Garden City and the Public Works Building in Bayou Vista

Vermilion Parish: Vermilion Parish will begin sandbag distribution on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Abbeville City Barn, 706 Branch St.

Maurice: Sand bags are available only for residents and businesses living with the village limits of Maurice. You must show a proof of residency at Maurice City Hall before filling sandbags. Limits to 10 bags per residence. Call city hall for more information, (337) 893-6406

Jeff Davis Parish

The Town of Welsh sandbag location will be located across the street from the Community Center which is located at 101 Palmer St.

St. Landry Parish

Opelousas: Sand bags will be distributed beginning July 11, 2019, through July 12 at the following locations:

Opelousas Police Department, 318 N. Court St. (337)948-2513, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Opelousas Public Works (City Barn), 436 W. Park Avenue, (337)948-2550, 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. In the event of a shortage of pre-filled bags at these two locations, residents may also bring a shovel to fill provided bags.

The Yambilee Building, 1938 W. Landry St, will also provide sand. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel to fill provided bags.

Grand Coteau: Sandbags are available at the police station.

Washington: Sandbags are available at the Town Barn. Residents will need to bring their own shovel and bag it themselves. Town officials will bag sand for the elderly.



Evangeline Parish

Parish work yards will be opened at 7:00 a.m. on July 11, 2019, for anyone who is need of sandbags. The parish will ONLY supply sand and the sand bags, with a limit of 10. You will also be required to show a valid ID.

*****Please be prepared to fill your own sand bags.

*****REMINDER: Bring your own shovel.

Parish Sandbag Location:

Region A

1200 Vocational Dr, Ville Platte, LA 70586

Region B

1321 Hwy 95, Mamou, LA 70554

Region C

1609 Wiley Rd, Turkey Creek, LA 70576

Region D

1152 Hunter Rd, Basile, LA 70515

City Limits of Ville Platte

City Barn at 809 W Hickory St, Ville Platte LA 70586