Health Department closes some oyster beds

BATON ROUGE, La. (SEOC)- The Louisiana Department of Health closed oyster beds in areas 1-22 beginning in advance of the landfall of Tropical Storm Barry.
This includes areas from Lake Borgne to the mouth of the Atchafalaya River.
This closure is being taken as a precautionary measure due to Tropical Storm Barry affecting the health of oysters in these harvest areas.
These shellfish-growing areas will remain closed until state health officials determine the waters are clear and within approved area criteria established by the National Shellfish Sanitation Program.