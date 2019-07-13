Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Health Department closes some oyster beds

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: AmericanInno)

BATON ROUGE, La. (SEOC)- The Louisiana Department of Health closed oyster beds in areas 1-22 beginning in advance of the landfall of Tropical Storm Barry.

This includes areas from Lake Borgne to the mouth of the Atchafalaya River.

This closure is being taken as a precautionary measure due to Tropical Storm Barry affecting the health of oysters in these harvest areas.

These shellfish-growing areas will remain closed until state health officials determine the waters are clear and within approved area criteria established by the National Shellfish Sanitation Program.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: