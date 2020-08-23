Grand Isle under mandatory evacuation as twin Tropical Storms approach

GRAND ISLE, La

GRAND ISLE, La – Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle has announced a mandatory evacuation for the island as Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco approach the Louisiana coastline.

The evacuation order goes into effect at 9 a.m. on August 23. A curfew will also be put in place beginning at 9 p.m. on August 23.

Camardelle said the island will likely see storm surge of more than four to six feet and tropical storm force winds starting later today.

An evacuation center will open at the Raceland Recreational Center, 221 Recreation Drive in Raceland.

