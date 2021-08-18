Grace Strengthens and Henri Spins Near Bermuda with No Immediate Threats to Acadiana

The tropics remain active with 2 named systems but there are no tropical threats to Acadiana over the next couple of weeks.





Heading over to the western Caribbean Sea, Tropical Storm Grace continues to track due west as it strengthens. Grace is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane before making landfall across the Yucatan Peninsula tomorrow with another landfall across the east coast of Mexico this weekend. Grace will remain well south of Louisiana so no impacts are expected.





Now moving over to the western Atlantic near the Island of Bermuda. Tropical Depression Eight strengthened into Tropical Storm Henri, which is pronounced “ahn-REE”. The future Henri will not bring any impacts to the Gulf of Mexico as it is expected to stay off the east coast of the U.S.

