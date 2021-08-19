Grace Makes First Landfall and Henri Stays in the Atlantic with No Immediate Threats to Acadiana

The tropics remain active with 2 named systems but there are no tropical threats to Acadiana over the next couple of weeks.





Heading well south of Acadiana, Grace continues to track due west as it makes its first landfall across the Yucatan Peninsula this morning as a Category 1 Hurricane. The next landfall will occur across the east coast of Mexico Friday night as it could restrengthen into a hurricane. Grace will remain well south of Louisiana so no impacts are expected.





Now moving over to the western Atlantic near the Island of Bermuda. Tropical Storm Henri, which is pronounced “ahn-REE” continues to strengthen as well. The future Henri will not bring any impacts to the Gulf of Mexico as it is expected to stay off the east coast of the U.S. but could bring impacts to New England by the end of the weekend.

