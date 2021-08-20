Grace Makes a Second Landfall and Henri Eyes New England with No Immediate Tropical Threats to Acadiana

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The tropics remain active with 2 named systems but there are no tropical threats to Acadiana over the next couple of weeks.

Heading well south of Acadiana, Grace continues to track due west as it made its first landfall across the Yucatan Peninsula yesterday as a Category 1 Hurricane. The next landfall will occur across the east coast of Mexico tonight as it could restrengthen into a hurricane. Grace will remain well south of Louisiana so no impacts are expected.

Now moving over to the western Atlantic, well off the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas. Tropical Storm Henri, which is pronounced “ahn-REE” continues to strengthen as well. The future Henri will not bring any impacts to the Gulf of Mexico as it is expected to turn north and stay off the east coast. Henri could bring significant impacts to New England by the end of the weekend. If the forecast verifies, this would be the first hurricane to make landfall across this area in 30 years.

Make sure to download the KLFY Storm Team Weather App below as the end of hurricane season isn't until November 30th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

