La. governor expects to call state of emergency, as tropical system nears coast

Louisiana’s governor could declare a state of emergency as early as Wednesday afternoon, as a tropical system threatens heavy rain in his state.

Gov. John Bel Edwards voiced his expectations Wednesday morning, addressing reporters after meeting with emergency preparedness advisers.

“We know this is going to be a Louisiana event, based on all probability,” Edwards said. “I don’t know where the storm is going to land, but I know it’s going to be a significant event.”

Additional rainfall could further floods along the Mississippi River, the governor said.

The tropical system is set to arrive this weekend. Depending on severity, it could become the second named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Whether the storm, itself, will become a hurricane remains unclear.

Edwards plans to meet again with emergency officials Thursday.

Now is the time to download the new KLFY Weather App.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.