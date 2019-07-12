Governor discusses preparations for Tropical Storm Barry in St. Mary Parish

1  of  2
Officials in St. Mary Parish signed an emergency declaration Thursday morning.

Residents and businesses have put out sandbags in preparation for Tropical Storm Barry.

Thursday night, governor John Bel Edwards, who has already issued a state of emergency for the entire state, discussed the ongoing response to Tropical Storm Barry with other local emergency officials in Morgan City.

“This is a very significant severe event and the National Weather Service… they’re using terms like life-threatening floods,” Edwards said.

St. Mary Parish president David Hanagriff says they will be watching the storm closely.

“We’re going to be monitoring this storm throughout the night. So if something changes at the 10 o clock and the other events where we get the otehr updates throughout the night, we’re going to act even quicker than that,” he said.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith says deputies will be on the roads starting Friday night as an extra precaution.

“One, it’s better to be safe than sorry and follow all of the warnings that we have that are being put out right now. We have a voluntary evacuation for everything south of Intracoastal Canal. I would ask people to take heed of that. Go ahead and make your preparations and get out now,” Smith said.

Former St. Mary Parish sheriff David Naquin adds: “We’re planning for power outages. We’re going to have that. We’re planning for rain, but the forecast that we have is rainfall amounts through Sunday. Well we think we can handle that. We can’t handle a 7 inch rain in 2 hours.”

The Governor believes that search and rescue will be conducted across South Louisiana.

“I’ve already requested a search and rescue team out of Texas that we used in 2016 so they will embed with the fire marshall’s office and we’ll be in close proximity with St. Mary Parish,” Edwards said.

For a list of sandbag locations in your area, click here.

