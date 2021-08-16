Fred Makes Landfall, Grace Heads Towards the Southern Gulf, and Henri Could Form Soon in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall across the western panhandle of Florida today while Tropical Depression Grace heads due west through the Caribbean Sea this week.







Tropical Storm Fred is starting to strengthen as it makes its way towards the panhandle of Florida today. Winds are at 50 mph as movement is due north at 9 mph. Landfall is expected near Panama City Beach as a strong tropical storm this afternoon. Fred will have no weather impacts to Acadiana.







Heading over to the Caribbean Sea, Tropical Storm Grace formed over the weekend and has since weakened into a Tropical Depression as it interacts with the Island of Hispanola. Unlike Fred, Grace is expected to continue due west and move through the Caribbean Sea this week where it will travel just south of Cuba. Grace should move into the southern Gulf of Mexico late in the week before making landfall across Mexico or south Texas this weekend. Grace looks to remain well south of Louisiana so no impacts are expected at this time.







Now moving over to the western Atlantic. Tropical Depression Eight has formed just east of the Island of Bermuda in the western Atlantic Ocean. TD 8 is expected to become Tropical Storm Henri, which is pronounced “ahn-REE”. The future Henri will not bring any impacts to the Gulf of Mexico as it is expected to stay off the east coast of the U.S.

Make sure to download the KLFY Storm Team Weather App below as the end of hurricane season isn’t until November 30th.