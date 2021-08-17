Fred Dissipates, Grace Heads Towards the Southern Gulf, and Henri Forms Near Bermuda

The tropics are active again with two active systems, and Fred made landfall yesterday.

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall yesterday afternoon near Panama City Beach, FL, with winds at 60 mph. Fred has now weakened into a tropical depression as it moves northward towards the Smoky Mountains.

Heading over to the Caribbean Sea, Tropical Storm Grace continues to track due west and move through the Caribbean Sea this week where it will travel just south of Cuba. Grace should move into the southern Gulf of Mexico late in the week before making landfall across Mexico this weekend. Grace looks to remain well south of Louisiana so no impacts are expected at this time.

Now moving over to the western Atlantic near the Island of Bermuda. Tropical Depression Eight has strengthened into Tropical Storm Henri, which is pronounced “ahn-REE”. The future Henri will not bring any impacts to the Gulf of Mexico as it is expected to stay off the east coast of the U.S.

Make sure to download the KLFY Storm Team Weather App below as the end of hurricane season isn’t until November 30th.

