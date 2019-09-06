Dorian Weakens to a Category 1, Tracking a Wave in the Eastern Atlantic

Hurricane Dorian has continued to weaken as it now stands at Category 1 strength spinning just offshore of North Carolina this morning as it moves to the northeast. Dorian is still bringing significant impacts to North Carolina and Virginia in the form of heavy rains, strong winds, and storm surge. Fortunately, Dorian will head out to sea this weekend and the U.S. won’t see any further impacts from this system.





The Atlantic Ocean remains very active as there are several disturbances the National Hurricane Center is monitoring. Post-Tropical Storm Gabrielle is moving more into the north-central Atlantic with no threat to hit land. In the very eastern Atlantic there is a tropical wave with a high probability that it will develop into our next tropical system over the next 5 days as it heads due west. This NHC currently has a 70% chance this becomes at least a tropical depression. Impacts to land, if any, are unknown at this time. The next name on the list is Humberto.