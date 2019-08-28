Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Dorian is a Cat. 1 hurricane as it approaches Virgin Islands

Tracking the Tropics

by: Heather Monahan

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As we head into Labor Day weekend, all eyes are on Tropical Storm Dorian, which is forecast to become a hurricane soon.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was about 25 miles southeast of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The National Hurricane Center will release a new advisory on Dorian at 2 p.m. EST with an updated location and wind speeds for the system.

Dorian is moving northwest and is expected to keep moving in that direction for the next day or two. The storm is expected to move near the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands, then continue well east of the southeastern Bahamas.

NHC forecasters say Dorian will likely become a hurricane later Wednesday and will continue strengthening the next few days as it moves over the warm Atlantic waters.

Forecast models show an increasing likelihood that Dorian will impact the southeast coast of the United States as a strong hurricane. However, there’s still a large spread among those forecast models ranging from South Florida to almost the Carolinas.

WFLA Meteorologist Ian Oliver in Tampa, Florida and WKRG Meteorologist Thomas Geboy in Mobile, Alabama will have the latest on Tropical Storm Dorian during Wednesday’s “Tracking the Tropics” digital show at 1:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. CDT.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: