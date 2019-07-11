Cypremort Point State Park braces for severe weather

CYPRMORT POINT, La. (KLFY)- Cypermort Point state Park is preparing for severe weather.

Park officials say they have a 72-hour period to get their equipment up and away from the shore before the storm hits.

“At any given moment we may have a six-foot surge coming through here and time is very limited to get out of here you can get trapped on site,” said Waylon King, park ranger specialist.



“Water has no limit as far as power and thrust as it comes in off of the Vermilion Bay,” he added.

Last year, breakwater structures were built to help save the beaches at the state park. The $1.3 million project, which was paid 90 percent by FEMA and 10 percent by the state, was the first of several projects coming to Cypremort Point over the next several years.



“One of the primary reasons for that breakwater is to prevent the erosion. Again water has a lot of force and energy behind it,” King said. “Those breakwaters reduce the thrust and the force of that water prior to it hitting the shore.”



Breakwater structures here at the beach to help with some of the roads in the park rangers tell News 10when a storm like this passes through they expect to lose some sand on the beach.