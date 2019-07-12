Curfew set for St. Mary Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (Salvation Army Laf. Corps)– Salvation Army personnel in Lafayette, Louisiana are gearing up to respond to the effects from what is predicted to be the first hurricane of the season. The National Hurricane Center has reported the tropical system is expected to make landfall in central Louisiana early Saturday morning producing heavy rainfall and flooding.

Preparation for this event began days ago when the Lafayette Corps began coordinating with its disaster relief counterparts, located in Jackson, Mississippi. As a whole The Salvation Army has placed as many as 28 Salvation Army units on standby. These units are prepared, as needed, to provide disaster relief equipment and personnel to affected areas along the Gulf Coast and affected areas inland, to include Lafayette. Service delivery will include the deployment of canteens stocked with meals, snacks and hydration and trained personnel to provide emotional and spiritual care. Each mobile feeding unit (canteen) has the capacity to provide anywhere from 500 to 1,000 meals per day.