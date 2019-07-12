Curfew set for St. Mary Parish

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- A curfew has been established fron Friday July 12, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday., July 13.
An additional curfew for Saturday evening and Sunday is pending.
