Curfew announcement the city of Morgan City will have a curfew in effect for Friday, July 12, 2019, starting at 10 p.m. until Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 6 p.m.

The curfew may be extended past 6 a.m. depending on weather conditions.

The curfew extension will be reevaluated and announced to the public prior to the curfew expiring at 6 a.m.