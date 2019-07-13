Curfew issued for Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Iberia Parish Government has issued a curfew beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, to Sunday, July 14, at 6 a.m.
Due to severe weather several roads in the area have been closed to only emergency responders.
