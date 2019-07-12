Curfew issued for all of St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARSH, La. (KLFY)- By order of St. Landry Parish President, Bill Fontenot, in accordance with La. R.S. 29:730.3(F), a parish wide curfew is in effect beginning Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 12 P.M. through Sunday, July 14, 2019.

The curfew will be strictly enforced and is necessary due to the extreme conditions expected from Tropical Storm Barry.

Only essential or critical workforce will be allowed to be on a public street or place during this time. This curfew is being put into effect to save lives and keep people out of danger.