Cristobal Expected to Gain Strength in the Gulf, Impacts to Acadiana Likely

Cristobal remains weak as a tropical depression this morning with wind speeds at 35 mph. Cristobal has started its track northward towards the U.S. Gulf Coast where it will begin to pick up speed and reorganize over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Forecast confidence is increasing as we head into the weekend. Tropical Depression Cristobal is moving northward towards the U.S. Gulf Coast quickly, where it will further strengthen and organize. Models are in agreement today that Lousiana will be the likeliest to see landfall Sunday night into Monday morning. The National Hurricane Center Forecast cone shows the center of the cone moving into St. Mary Parish very early Monday morning as a modest tropical storm with wind speeds at 50-60 mph. Further adjustments to this cone will happen over the next few days.

We are thinking the highest impacts and the greatest flooding threat from Cristobal will be well east of the center of rotation. Dry air and the quick movement should keep Cristobal from rapidly intensifying. Areas across the Gulf Shores area could see over a foot of rainfall from this event. In Acadiana, we are expecting tropical storm-force winds of 30-60 mph possible. Gusts could reach around 70 mph at times. Most of Acadiana will receive 2-5″ inches of rain, but isolated higher amounts are possible. One concern will be late Monday, as Cristobal moves into Arkansas, tropical rain bands could setup over parts of Acadiana and lead to further flash flooding. This again would only be for isolated areas. Coastal flooding with a storm surge is expected for some of the state, too.

Keep it tuned to KLFY throughout the week as we’ll be providing updates as needed.

