Tracking Cristobal

UPDATE: Cristobal continues to move northward, impacts to Acadiana likely

Posted:

Tropical Storm Cristobal remains a weak tropical storm with wind speeds at 45 mph. Cristobal has started its track northward towards the U.S. Gulf Coast where it will begin to pick up speed and reorganize over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico today and tomorrow.

The National Hurricane Center track has it continuing to the north, making landfall across southeastern Louisiana tomorrow evening. The majority of the storms and tropical-storm conditions will be to the north and east of the center of circulation. Notice, tropical-storm wind probabilities are much higher across southeastern portions of the state. This is where a TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect. TROPICAL STORM WATCH in effect further west across coastal Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary parishes.

Sandbag distribution sites around Acadiana.

Any slight deviations in track will have to be monitored as 30-miles in either direction could make a difference. For example, the latest GFS and European model runs from this morning are a little further west. This would put more of Acadiana, especially southeastern Acadiana, in the northern semi-circle of the storm. This could bring tropical storm-force winds further westward. We’ll have to see if this trend continues in models later today.

In terms of forecast impacts, winds of 30-45 mph could still be possible, especially over southeastern Acadiana, where tropical squalls will be more likely. Heavy rain won’t be a huge issue on Sunday, but flash flooding could be possible if rain-bands setup over the area on Monday.

Keep it tuned to KLFY throughout the week as we’ll be providing updates as needed.

